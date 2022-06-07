Project Manager (2 positions), Xpansiv – New York/London

JOB DESCRIPTION

Position Title: Project Manager

Entity: Xpansiv

Location: 1 x New York, 1 x London

Reports to: Director of Integration

Supervisory / Management Position: No

This is a unique opportunity to join a fast-growing and entrepreneurial company in one of the fastest-growing segments of the commodity markets – while contributing to the development of global environmental markets. We encourage flexible working with dedicated in-office days to have meetings with purpose. We offer a competitive salary, incentive plans and benefits.

Position Summary

We are currently hiring two Project Managers to join our PMO and growing global team to manage and deliver cross-functional projects and large-scale programs across multiple regions. These roles will drive the end-to-end delivery of project management activities through to successful achievement of outcomes. These positions are key to supporting the ongoing operational success of the company.

Responsibilities

Define project objectives, scope, priorities, roles & governance

Define resource requirements and manage resource availability & allocation, both internal and third party

Outline a budget based on requirements and track costs to deliver project on budget

Prepare detailed project plans to schedule key project milestones, interdependencies, workstreams, activities and responsibilities

Manage delivery of the project according to plan, adjusting for any changes in scope, schedule or budget (if required)

Track project and provide timely reporting and communication on progress, risks/issues and key dependencies to the project team and key stakeholders

Serve as the liaison between internal clients and other stakeholders

Complete project evaluation and debrief

Skills & Attributes

Demonstrated experienced in the successful end-to-end delivery of projects and programs at a corporate/enterprise and cross-functional level

Ability to manage and deliver multiple large complex programs of work at one time

Self-motivated with the ability to work independently & positively as part of a group

Excellent communication, interpersonal, stakeholder and organizational skills are required

High level of accountability and ownership

Ability to find innovative ways to resolve problems

Detail oriented and productive, especially under high pressure, time-sensitive scenarios

[For US only] Must be legally authorized to work in the United States.

Experience

A minimum of 3-5 years project or program management experience is required, seniority of the role will be determined based on experience

Highly experienced in using MS Office (Excel, PPT, Word), and experience with other project management tools

Experience in financial or commodity markets preferred

Application links:

Xpansiv provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all applicants and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, gender, national origin, age, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, genetic information, gender identity, gender expression or on other bases prohibited by law.