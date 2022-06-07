Exchange Sales and Business Line Management (multiple positions/levels), Xpansiv – Houston/London/Singapore/Geneva/New York

Job title:

This is a unique opportunity to join a fast-growing and entrepreneurial company in one of the fastest-growing segments of the commodity markets – while contributing to the development of global environmental markets. Our current business phase opens a range of exciting positions, and we are especially interested in talking to candidates who want to make a mark in this rapidly expanding marketplace.

We offer a competitive salary, incentive plans and benefits.

Location: We are especially interested in candidates who thrive in the major energy/commodity trading hubs, including London, Geneva, New York, Houston, Singapore, etc.

We encourage flexible working and use our dedicated in-office days to have meetings with purpose. A significant portion of time will be spent in client meetings, with regional and international travel required. We focus on maintaining a healthy work-life balance with an inclusive work environment.

Job description:

The successful candidate(s) will work within our Markets division, focusing on growing the current customer base for the Xpansiv exchange and transactional business, primarily focusing on the global carbon markets but with exposure to the company’s broader suite of ESG commodities. The exchange sales/business manager(s) will be expected to develop and run a targeted growth plan within their region and work closely with multiple internal and external stakeholders to roll out new products to current and new client ecosystems. The candidate will need strong analytical skills and the ability to engage at all levels within a client’s organisation chart.

The position requires a keen understanding of commodity and energy markets and how the target customer segments use Xpansiv products and services in the cash/physical market and the associated derivative markets. This position will identify and prioritise key players, top targets, and corresponding opportunities for growth in line with broader Company growth objectives – and develop strategies and tactics to capitalise on these growth opportunities. Coordination and alignment with the company’s entire global sales teams on overall sales strategy and activities are essential.

Responsibilities

Develop and manage the execution of a detailed business plan for the covered region and customer segments, ensuring that all sales targets and financial goals are met or exceeded. Partner with the global Sales organisation to coordinate overall sales strategy and activities. Support strategic financial decisions to maximise ROI within Xpansiv budget and profit accountability.

Develop contact networks and generate opportunities from the customer, market, and industry innovations. Know how to win for the customer and company in the current and future climate.

Offer in-depth knowledge of the Company’s products and services to the targeted customer segments. Generate new customer business by educating existing and prospective customers about the benefits and opportunities the Company’s products provide to risk managers and traders, with the ability to compare/contrast competitor products.

Work collaboratively with other divisions within the Company (e.g., Onboarding Teams, Market Operations, IT, Product Marketing, etc.) to help develop our markets and support our customers’ requirements.

Skills and qualifications

A proven track record in running sales campaigns targeting regions, industry sectors, and product areas. Targeting and prospecting new clients, new industries, and regions.

Excellent Account Management skills to ensure our client needs are always met, including using CRM software to manage customer leads and opportunities within our internal systems.

Self-motivated with the ability to work independently and as part of a group.

Excellent communication, interpersonal, and organisational skills are required. Personal ambition and collaboration generate success in this role.

Establishes and maintains meaningful internal and external relationships

High Level of accountability and ownership

Experience

Depending on the seniority of the role, a minimum of 3-5 years of relevant experience in commodity markets and/or financial markets is required for all positions, with a preference for candidates with experience from exchange operations, brokerages and/or trading firms.

A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field.

