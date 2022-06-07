Commodity trading platform, Nodal Exchange, and environmental products developer, IncubEx, will add CDM credits with different vintage definitions and other novel renewable energy contracts to their upcoming launch of voluntary carbon futures and options products, the companies said Tuesday.
Nodal Exchange, IncubEx include CERs in upcoming voluntary product suite launch
Commodity trading platform Nodal Exchange and environmental products developer IncubEx will add CDM credits with different vintage definitions and other novel renewable energy contracts to their upcoming launch of voluntary carbon futures and options products, the companies said Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.