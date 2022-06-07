Nodal Exchange, IncubEx include CERs in upcoming voluntary product suite launch

Published 21:31 on June 7, 2022 / Last updated at 21:31 on June 7, 2022 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, RINs & LCFS, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Commodity trading platform Nodal Exchange and environmental products developer IncubEx will add CDM credits with different vintage definitions and other novel renewable energy contracts to their upcoming launch of voluntary carbon futures and options products, the companies said Tuesday.