Canada-based VER investor signs agreement with Indian rice farming project

Published 20:21 on June 7, 2022 / Last updated at 21:37 on June 7, 2022 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A Canada-based carbon investment company on Tuesday announced a deal with developer CoreCarbonX Solutions to generate over 5 million VERs from rice farming water management improvements in the Indian state of Telangana.