New exchange targets carbon and LNG with regional futures offering

Published 20:13 on June 7, 2022 / Last updated at 20:13 on June 7, 2022 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Japan, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South Korea, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Carbon and LNG markets are suffering from poorly designed future contracts that undermine trading and hedging, according to executives from a new commodity exchange that aims to launch several tightly defined voluntary carbon futures, alongside three LNG contracts, by the end of the year.