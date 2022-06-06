VCM Report: Technology-based VER prices lift after lengthy slump

Published 19:28 on June 6, 2022 / Last updated at 19:46 on June 6, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Standardised technology-based credits lifted for the first time in two months this week while nature-based units again stalled amid moderate trade.