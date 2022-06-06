European carbon made a lacklustre start to the week, with prices tumbling by nearly 5% in very thin trading on Monday morning as traders absorbed reports that the European Parliament is seeking more stringent restrictions on financial EU ETS participation in the EU ETS.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
