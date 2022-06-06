Temasek to invest $5 bln through new outfit to boost low carbon tech, nature-based projects

Singapore’s Temasek has launched an investment platform company that will invest an initial $5 billion to accelerate the low carbon transition, the state-owned financial giant announced on Monday.