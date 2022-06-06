Carbon Farming Business Development Specialist, Elders – Adelaide

Nurture. Grow. Thrive

Elders is proud to be the last Australian-listed major agribusiness. The most trusted agribusiness brand in Australia. We’re part of the landscape, part of the local communities, part of Australia’s history and we are entrenched in Australian agriculture.

The brand is more than a company, more than a logo – it’s part of Australia. And, with an authentic drive to create a sustainable future for farming and the farmers of Australia, Elders is for Australian agriculture.

We are now looking for the next generation to be part of something big and drive the future

of Elders.

About the role:

Elders is looking for a Carbon Farming Business Development Specialist to join our team on a Fixed Term contract until November 2023 and help us deliver a carbon farming service to the Australian agricultural industry. You will be responsible for the Elders Carbon Farming service, which assists clients in planning and executing Emissions Reduction Fund registered carbon farming projects.

Responsibilities:

• Assist the Carbon Farming team to implement a strategy for identifying and developing carbon farming project opportunities through collaborating with relevant commercial partners and internal stakeholders.

• Assist Elders’ advisory team in identifying and developing carbon-farming programs with current and prospective clients.

• Maintain project deadlines in collaboration with the Carbon Farming Technical Manager.

• Manage the financial aspects of the carbon farming service

About you:

• Cert IV in Business Operations or equivalent preferred

• Qualifications in Agronomy or Soil Science favourable

• A sound knowledge of the carbon farming industry and methods

• Ability to communicate effectively with a range of stakeholders

• Able to work effectively independently as well as part of a team

• High level of written and verbal communication skills including reporting

Life at Elders

Accepting a role with Elders means you will be joining the family backed by a team ready to support and grow your career. Be part of a culture that has been in the making for more than 180 years, a culture so strong it is almost tangible. Much like the farmers and communities we work with, you will experience, passion, dedication, and resilience across all parts of the business. With such an iconic, essential business in the Australian landscape, we are confident that you too will be proud to grow your career at Elders and wear the pink shirt.

If you are ready to grow your career with Elders, please click on ‘Apply’ here.

At Elders, we recognise talent, foster inclusion, and celebrate diversity. No matter how you identify, we encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities, and identities to apply for roles at Elders.

We will accept applications from all people with the right to live and work in Australia