WCI and RGGI speculators build allowance length, while emitters in both markets trim holdings

Published 22:37 on June 3, 2022 / Last updated at 22:37 on June 3, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Compliance entities reduced their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net length after last week’s record Q2 WCI auction settlement and as the May contract expired, while speculators added to their holdings by the largest level since this winter, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.