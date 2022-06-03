UPDATE – European nations line up Paris carbon credit deals

Switzerland has agreed a bilateral agreement with Thailand that will allow it to import international carbon units from the Southeast Asian nation under the Paris Agreement, while Sweden said it had made similar outline deals with two countries.