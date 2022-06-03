ANALYSIS: Indonesia’s pilot ETS, carbon tax launch pushed to next month, lays the groundwork for greater ambition

Published 05:55 on June 3, 2022 / Last updated at 06:06 on June 3, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Indonesia is set to launch its pilot cap-trade and carbon tax system for coal-fired power stations next month, but the government has yet to reveal many of the finer details of how it will work.