Senior Program Officer or Program Officer, Project Developer Engagement, Verra – Remote

Job Title: Senior Program Officer or Program Officer, Project Developer Engagement

Location: Remote – Worldwide (with significant overlap with US business hours)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Senior Manager, Project Developer Engagement

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools, and programs that credibly, transparently, and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1700 registered projects in 80 countries and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — standards that identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

Plastic Waste Reduction Program – a program that enables robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

Verra is looking for a Senior Program Officer or Program Officer to help ensure the growth and maturation of our standards, with a particular focus on project developers as a key stakeholder group.

A day with Verra’s collaborative Project Developer Engagement team might include…

Assisting existing project proponents and developers in resolving project-specific technical and procedure questions and registry-related issues, responding concisely and accurately.

Explaining to project proponents and developers how to initiate a VCS, CCB, SDVista, or Plastics project and sending the required supporting documentation.

Holding video conferences, webinars, or meetings with project proponents and developers to explain Verra’s programs.

Working with colleagues across Verra to clarify any responses required in addressing issues raised by project proponents and developers with either the Program Team or Registry Teams.

Implementing capacity-building activities to improve the quality of documentation submitted by project proponents and developers.

Support the generation of multimedia and written material to be used in the capacity building of new project proponents and developers.

Keep records on all capacity-building activities carried out (for example, participants, panelists, support materials used in the activities, etc.)

Specific functions you will be responsible for…

Assisting to initiate and build relationships with project proponents and project developers

Making Verra’s programs, including VCS, CCB, SD Vista, and Plastics Programs, accessible, especially by resolving issues that may arise.

Tracking queries, responses, and turn-around times.

Working with the Program Management Team (PMT) to know their insights that will help guide the support for project proponents and developers.

Assisting in the generation of multimedia and written material to explain the requirements and processes of Verra’s programs.

You bring with you…

A degree, preferably a Master’s, in environmental science, environmental management, carbon markets, or similar.

At least 6 years (Senior Program Officer) or 4 years (Program Officer) of relevant professional experience, with at least one year working in capacity-building activities related to GHG projects and accounting. Experience working with social or environmental standards would be highly advantageous.

Strong organizational skills and discipline to prioritize and work efficiently and effectively under deadlines with limited supervision.

Outstanding interpersonal skills; capable of maintaining a professional approach and demeanor in high-pressure situations and providing support and guidance to other Verra team members.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Fluency in English is essential. Fluency in other languages would be an advantage.

Cultural awareness with the ability to work with stakeholders and partners from different countries and cultures.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Assisting in building a comprehensive system to improve the technical capabilities of external stakeholders that work and use Verra’s programs.

Working with external stakeholders to identify effective ways to improve the auditing, project, and program development process.

You will know you are successful, if…

You are seen as a reliable and capable addition to the team by your manager.

Verra stakeholders consistently express positive feedback regarding your ability to collaborate to find workable solutions to challenges they face.

Your knowledge of the Verra Programs grows.

The quality of the projects regularly meets the rigorous quality standards.

You will join a team…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, project developers, consultants, climate negotiators, researchers, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is USD $59,108 – $72,207 for Senior Program Officer & USD $54,708 – $60,801 for Program Officer, depending on experience.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high. Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package, which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO), comprising 22-30 days plus eleven floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

*Please add app.bamboohr.com to your contact list to ensure you receive emails from us*

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law.