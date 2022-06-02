REDD+ offset marketer launches plan to generate 800 mln VERs by 2030

The US-based marketing arm of a REDD+ project developer on Thursday released a forest conservation plan to develop a global portfolio of community-based forest conservation projects, expected to generate 800 million voluntary carbon credits by the end of this decade.