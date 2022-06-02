EU Parliament set to back full ETS entry for shipping, as NGOs highlight loopholes

Published 18:59 on June 2, 2022

The European Parliament is likely to back the entry of all shipping emissions into the EU ETS from 2024 in a vote next week, stakeholders said, with lawmakers replicating much of a preliminary Committee position but also crafting exemptions that would substantially weaken the carbon price signal for some.