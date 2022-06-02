EMEA > Romania advances its coal exit by another two years to 2030

Romania advances its coal exit by another two years to 2030

Published 18:01 on June 2, 2022

Romania has published a draft emergency law outlining a schedule for the phaseout of all its remaining coal power capacity by end-2030, two years earlier than it set out just eight months ago as the country ramps up renewables investments.

