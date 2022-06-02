Former international carbon markets negotiator joins Bezos Earth Fund

Published 17:10 on June 2, 2022 / Last updated at 17:15 on June 2, 2022

A former EU negotiator for carbon markets under the Paris Agreement has joined Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ vehicle to fight climate change and protect nature.