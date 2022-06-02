A group of key industrial players have joined SteelZero, adding momentum to the initiative as it has just published a set of policy guidelines to help speed up the transition towards the use of low carbon steel.
Renewables players, automaker sign up to net zero steel initiative
A group of key industrial players have joined SteelZero, adding momentum to the initiative as it has just published a set of policy guidelines to help speed up the transition towards the use of low carbon steel.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.