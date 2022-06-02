Telstra retires 1.5 mln CERs to hit carbon neutral target

Australian telecoms giant Telstra has retired almost 1.5 million CERs from three Indian wind power projects that will go towards its annual carbon neutral certification under the Climate Active programme.