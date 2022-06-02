An Australian project developer on Thursday announced plans to develop a blue carbon project in Papua New Guinea that it says can generate almost 10 million carbon credits over the scheme’s lifetime, the first concrete project plan to emerge under the Indo-Pacific Carbon Offset Scheme (IPCOS).
Australian developer eyes PNG blue carbon project under IPCOS
An Australian project developer on Thursday announced plans to develop a blue carbon project in Papua New Guinea that it says can generate almost 10 million carbon credits over the scheme’s lifetime, the first concrete project plan to emerge under the Indo-Pacific Carbon Offset Scheme (IPCOS).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.