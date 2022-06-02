Australian developer eyes PNG blue carbon project under IPCOS

Published 04:31 on June 2, 2022

An Australian project developer on Thursday announced plans to develop a blue carbon project in Papua New Guinea that it says can generate almost 10 million carbon credits over the scheme’s lifetime, the first concrete project plan to emerge under the Indo-Pacific Carbon Offset Scheme (IPCOS).