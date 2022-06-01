Oregon sets baseline emissions levels for electricity companies in 2040 decarbonisation pursuit

Published 21:32 on June 1, 2022 / Last updated at 21:32 on June 1, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has set baseline emissions levels for electric companies and the amount of GHG reductions necessary for retail electricity providers, as part of the state’s Clean Energy Targets legislation passed last year.