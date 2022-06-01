Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has set baseline emissions levels for electric companies and the amount of GHG reductions necessary for retail electricity providers, as part of the state’s Clean Energy Targets legislation passed last year.
Oregon sets baseline emissions levels for electricity companies in 2040 decarbonisation pursuit
Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has set baseline emissions levels for electric companies and the amount of GHG reductions necessary for retail electricity providers, as part of the state’s Clean Energy Targets legislation passed last year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.