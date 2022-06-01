UPDATE – Australian investment manager plans to enroll California forest purchase in WCI offset programme

Published 20:55 on June 1, 2022 / Last updated at 22:05 on June 1, 2022 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, Nature-based, US / No Comments

A Sydney-headquartered offset project developer on Wednesday announced it has acquired an estate in northern California that will be used almost entirely to manage carbon stocks and sequester atmospheric CO2 under the state's compliance offset market.