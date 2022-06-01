Carbon inflation has become the new “normal” for participants in the EU Emission Trading System (ETS) who warn the cap-and-trade market is undermining competitiveness, a survey finds.
EU carbon price inflation is undermining competitiveness, finds survey
Carbon inflation has become the new “normal” for participants in the EU Emission Trading System (ETS) who warn the cap-and-trade market is undermining competitiveness, a survey finds.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.