MSR sale plan would lead to tighter EU ETS by end of Phase 4 –analyst

Published 15:38 on June 1, 2022 / Last updated at 15:38 on June 1, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

A plan to sell roughly 250 million EUAs from the Market Stability Reserve would depress EUA prices in the near term, but would lead to an overall tightening of the market later in the current phase, an analyst said on Wednesday.