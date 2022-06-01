Lower Safeguard Mechanism emissions baselines would drive hydrogen use in Australia, Asia set to dominate global demand -regulator

Published 13:05 on June 1, 2022 / Last updated at 13:05 on June 1, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Other APAC / No Comments

Any move to lower the emissions baseline for major emitters participating in Australia’s Safeguard Mechanism will drive investment in hydrogen and other low carbon technologies, the chair of the country’s Clean Energy Regulator said at a conference on Wednesday.