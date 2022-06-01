Paris-aligned climate actions could see cost of carbon credits rise to $150 by 2035, report says

Carbon credit trade is set to increase 30-40-fold by 2035, in turn driving their price as high as $150/tonne by the middle of the next decade, according to a report released Wednesday modelling global market scenarios consistent with meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement.