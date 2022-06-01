UPDATE – EU Parliament lowers sights on ETS ambition ahead of vote

Published 10:35 on June 1, 2022 / Last updated at 12:17 on June 1, 2022 / CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

The full European Parliament is likely to scale back its ambition for EU ETS reform in a vote next week, with senior lawmakers targeting a 63% emissions cut by 2030 as a compromise between the 67% level sought in an interim parliamentary ballot and the 61% goal proposed by Brussels.