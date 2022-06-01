Aviation Sustainability Advisor, Vertis – Brussels/Madrid

Our Vertis international growing team is looking for a new talented Aviation Sustainability Advisor with a passion for sustainability to support our aviation team!

Our mission at Vertis is to inspire and empower businesses to make the transition to a zero-carbon economy. We have been a pioneer in the carbon markets since 2001 and our drive is relentless to move the world towards a greener future. Our aviation team works with authorities, industry bodies, and operators to help operators in their transition to a low-carbon business.

This role is based in Brussels or Madrid

The role

As our ideal candidate, you will be experienced in aviation and consulting services, passionate about a zero-carbon world, entrepreneurial in your creativity, and strategic in your actions. You will already have strong experience in aviation and sustainability and will be excited about developing projects with our corporate clients.

Please apply ONLY if you satisfy the below requirements and with an ENGLISH language CV.

More About The Role And Core Responsibilities

Lead the execution of projects for our aviation sustainability client services

Manage the entire consulting process from the client’s acceptance of our services, through planning, execution, and follow-up

Prepare and present final reports internally and to clients

Detect and identify the potential service needs in the sector. Proactively suggest and implement new service ideas and solutions to support business development.

Develop a long-term value network in aviation, to discover and lead additional partnership opportunities

Participate in the main aviation conferences and institutional associations and help further establish Vertis as a thought leader in the market

We believe you’ll be great for this role if you…

Have 5-8 years of experience with a proven track record leading sustainability consulting projects in aviation

Have experience working in aviation companies, institutional regulators, emissions verifiers, or in aviation sustainability projects

Knowledge of emission monitoring methodologies and expertise in aviation emission reduction measures

Have an extensive network in this sector and the desire to further extend it

Strong interpersonal skills to build relationships with existing clients

Have the capacity to generate new ideas and solutions in sustainability

Are knowledgeable and aware of trends in the aviation industry

Have the versatility and problem-solving capacity to work autonomously

Have ambition and a long-term career outlook to grow with the company

Ability and desire to travel

Excellent English is a must and Spanish or French will be a plus

Our benefits and perks

Working for a pioneer in carbon consulting, with an inspiring vision for a more sustainable future.

Work amongst a diverse team of passionate, and high-caliber individuals located across the world.

The position can be based either in Madrid or Brussels – your choice!

We believe in the future of work being FLEXIBLE, and we offer our employees flexible working from home agreements.

Team events to bring our people to amazing destinations across Europe.

Career development opportunities.

Of course, a competitive salary and bonus scheme

You can sleep well at night knowing you are helping organizations towards a greener future.

