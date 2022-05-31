Business Development Manager, ClimeCo – Remote

Background

ClimeCo is a respected global advisor, transaction facilitator, trader, and developer of environmental commodity market products and related services. We specialize in voluntary carbon, regulated carbon, renewable energy credits, plastics credits, and regional criteria pollutant trading programs. From policy advisory to ESG strategy, offsets sourcing to project development, we provide comprehensive, vertically- integrated solutions to help enhance our customers’ sustainability impact—whether they are responding to emissions regulations or satisfying voluntary sustainability goals.

We are currently seeking a remote full-time Business Development Manager for our Transactions Business Unit.

Position Description

The Business Development Manager will proactively create and secure new corporate relationships to support ClimeCo’s plastics program. The role will work directly with the Director of Plastic Program and the VP of Voluntary Markets to secure plastic credit transactions. Plastic credits are an emerging financing mechanism for projects that are recovering environmental plastic, creating waste management, infrastructure, and scaling recycling operations. This position will also seek plastic-related consulting opportunities for ClimeCo’s ESG and sustainability advisory business.

The role will have an international focus, engaging business leaders across all industries. The Business Development Manager will communicate with corporate decision-makers through direct outreach, referrals, networking events, and social media channels. This position will bring plastic-related solutions to new clients to help them address sustainability, ESG, and CSR goals. As plastic credits are an emerging environmental commodity, this role will provide the opportunity to help educate and shape the marketplace.

ClimeCo embraces diversity and welcomes candidates who contribute to a climate that supports our staff of all identities and backgrounds. We further commit ourselves to an inclusive workplace, where we value the perspectives of all employees by recognizing and appreciating their unique skills and talents. We strongly encourage individuals from underrepresented and/or marginalized identities to apply.

The Business Development Manager position is full-time, salaried, and exempt, which is ineligible for overtime pay under the provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Key Responsibilities

Representing ClimeCo’s mission and business goals

Initiating new corporate relationships

Progressing opportunities through the sales cycle

Assisting business unit leaders in completing transactions

Maintaining business development records, including the Salesforce CRM system

Regularly updating business unit leaders on prospecting activities

Attending virtual and in-person industry events, when safe and appropriate. Estimated 15% travel annually, pending business needs

Participating in ClimeCo team meetings and team-builder events

Qualifications

Requirements

Passion for sustainability and solving plastic waste crisis

Desire to contribute to a circular economy, low carbon business, and ecosystem restoration

3-5 years of complex B2B sales experience

Sales hunter mentality and ability to effectively communicate with C-suite and sustainability professionals

Capability to effectively discuss and provide solutions for complex global problems

Working knowledge of ESG, CSR, SDGs, and/or corporate sustainability

Desire to learn, team-build, and expand a successful business

Comfort in a global, multicultural, and multiple time zone landscape

Compensation & Benefits

The salary range for a well-qualified Business Development Manager is $75,000-$85,000 annually.

ClimeCo offers a competitive salary with a bonus structure and equity incentive program with benefits including 401(k) with employer match, medical/dental/vision benefits, EAP program, paid time off, holidays, and more.

In compliance with federal law, all persons hired will be required to verify identity and eligibility to work in the United States and to complete the required employment eligibility verification form upon hire.

ClimeCo is an equal opportunity employer. We value a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture. Our employment practices are in accordance with the laws that prohibit discrimination against qualified individuals on the basis of race, religion, color, gender, age, national origin, physical or mental disability, genetic information, veteran’s status, marital status, gender identity, and expression, sexual orientation, or any other status protected by applicable law.

Application

