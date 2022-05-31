Australia Market Roundup: Bowen takes climate and energy minister post, AgriProve registers more projects

Published 12:26 on May 31, 2022 / Last updated at 12:26 on May 31, 2022

Labor MP Chris Bowen has been appointed Australia's new climate change and energy minister, while AgriProve has yet again dominated the latest round of project registrations by the Clean Energy Regulator.