Euro Markets: EUA prices stabilise despite MSR sale opposition as markets wind down ahead of holidays

Published 17:21 on May 31, 2022 / Last updated at 18:50 on May 31, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUA prices were little changed on Tuesday as activity wound down ahead of public holidays and a pause in the daily auction programme, while traders eyed proceedings at an EU leaders' meeting where some member states voiced objections to a plan to sell MSR-held units.