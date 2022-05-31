The Brazilian government’s bottom-up sectoral climate plan is set to drive domestic demand for offsets despite many details that are yet to be made clear, carbon project developers told Carbon Pulse.
Brazil’s sectoral climate plan to spur domestic offset demand, say developers
The Brazilian government's bottom-up sectoral climate plan is set to drive domestic demand for offsets despite many details that are yet to be made clear, carbon project developers told Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.