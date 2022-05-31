Americas > Brazil’s sectoral climate plan to spur domestic offset demand, say developers

Brazil’s sectoral climate plan to spur domestic offset demand, say developers

Published 00:15 on May 31, 2022  /  Last updated at 02:00 on May 31, 2022  /  Americas, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The Brazilian government's bottom-up sectoral climate plan is set to drive domestic demand for offsets despite many details that are yet to be made clear, carbon project developers told Carbon Pulse.

The Brazilian government’s bottom-up sectoral climate plan is set to drive domestic demand for offsets despite many details that are yet to be made clear, carbon project developers told Carbon Pulse.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software