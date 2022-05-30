EU leaders gathered on Monday aiming to strike a partial deal banning Russian oil imports amid resistance from Hungary, while sources said as many as nine member states could already oppose MSR sale plans that are due to be discussed Tuesday.
EU leaders line up deal to ban all seaborne Russian oil, opposition builds to MSR sale idea
