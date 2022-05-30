EU leaders line up deal to ban all seaborne Russian oil, opposition builds to MSR sale idea

Published 20:35 on May 30, 2022 / Last updated at 21:45 on May 30, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

EU leaders gathered on Monday aiming to strike a partial deal banning Russian oil imports amid resistance from Hungary, while sources said as many as nine member states could already oppose MSR sale plans that are due to be discussed Tuesday.