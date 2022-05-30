Euro Markets: EUAs drift in light trading despite looming auction pause

Published 17:34 on May 30, 2022 / Last updated at 18:09 on May 30, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EU carbon prices drifted in very thin trade on Monday morning as traders dialled down activity amid holidays and ahead of a pause in EUA auctions, as well as an EU summit where leaders were expected to discuss energy and a proposal to auction EUAs from the market stability reserve.