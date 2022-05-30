EU carbon prices drifted in very thin trade on Monday morning as traders dialled down activity amid holidays and ahead of a pause in EUA auctions, as well as an EU summit where leaders were expected to discuss energy and a proposal to auction EUAs from the market stability reserve.
Euro Markets: EUAs drift in light trading despite looming auction pause
