Maori leader blasts land development fund as Microsoft to monitor NZ forest cover

Published 10:44 on May 30, 2022 / Last updated at 10:44 on May 30, 2022 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

The New Zealand government has announced a NZ$10 million ($6.5 mln) Maori landholder development fund, but some observers have described it as a weak bid to make up for the proposal to ban exotic plantings from the country’s ETS, which would largely affect Maori landholders.