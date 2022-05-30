Energy and Carbon Analyst, Reputex – Melbourne

About RepuTex

RepuTex is the leading provider of price information, forecasts and advisory services for the Australian carbon and electricity commodity markets.

Our market intelligence has been at the forefront of energy and climate thinking for over two decades, with a history of providing trusted forward-looking market intelligence to key trading, strategy and policy decision makers.

We have over 150 subscription and advisory customers across Australia and Asia, among them the most active energy and carbon market traders and participants, including high emitting companies (voluntary and compliance), large energy users, project developers, investment funds, physical traders, and state and federal policymakers.

About the role:

We are seeking an Energy and Carbon Analyst to expand our research team in Melbourne.

The successful candidate will have a desire to apply their experience in the Australian energy market into Australia’s emerging carbon market and net-zero policy transition.

Reporting to the Head of Research, you will provide in-depth insights and forecasting of Australia’s wholesale electricity and carbon markets to large corporate customers, helping to inform carbon offset/compliance trading and procurement, risk management, and strategic decisions.

Salary will be set flexibly in line with the experience of the candidate.

Responsibilities will include:

• Collecting and analysing trade information for various Australian carbon offset products (such as ACCUs, VERs, RECs/LGCs etc.).

• Provide regular insights and analysis of market action in the Australian and international carbon offset markets.

• Modelling of supply demand for various Australian carbon offset products, deriving forecasts for carbon market prices and fundamentals

• Manage the preparation of RepuTex’s carbon and energy market outlook, developing a detailed understanding of supply, demand, and prices for various Australian carbon offset products (such as ACCUs, VERs, RECs/LGCs etc), and helping to inform trading, risk management, and strategic decisions.

• Provide regular market briefings to customers such as traders, originators, portfolio traders, strategic decision makers, policy, and commercial groups, etc.

• Manage RepuTex’s wholesale electricity market generation and price forecasting models, and our outlooks for the National Electricity Market (RECs/LGCs etc).

Your background will include:

• Proven experience in Australia’s energy and commodity markets and exposure to Australia’s renewable energy and carbon markets.

• BA in Energy, Engineering, Mathematics, Economics, Econometrics, Business, Finance (advance degree preferred) or related field.

• Ability to develop fundamental-based views and quantitative analysis that can be translated into investment and trading decisions.

• Extensive experience delivering forecasting and market analysis

• Exceptional communication and stakeholder management skills

• Proficiency with Excel and other analytics tools (e.g., R, Python)

• Knowledge of international carbon offset trading schemes and local regulations (such as the Safeguard Mechanism) is not essential but will be highly valued.

Joining our team

We are small but dedicated research firm, with a strong history of providing trusted, data-driven analysis for blue chip companies and senior government policymakers.

We are excited to welcome individuals that share a similar hard work ethic and enthusiasm for the low carbon transition, underpinned by academic excellence, and a love of data.

Flexible working options are part of our DNA. We provide flexible working arrangements to suit each person, including a combination of days working from the office and from home, flexible work hours to fit with family responsibilities, and IT for home.

Application process

Interested candidates, please provide a copy of your CV and a short cover letter addressing the above requirements via reputex@reputex.com