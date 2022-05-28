Brazil’s development bank BNDES has agreed to buy BRL 8.7 million ($1.8 mln) in voluntary carbon credits under its pilot tender process.
Brazil development bank agrees $1.8 mln in carbon credits buys under pilot tender
