Carbon Technical Lead, Flowcarbon – New York

About Us

Flowcarbon is a leading climate-tech company that operates at the intersection of carbon offsets and crypto. We are dedicated to building cutting edge web3 architecture needed to address major liquidity and efficiency challenges in the booming carbon offset market, thereby facilitating the flow of capital into projects that remove or reduce carbon from the atmosphere, like large-scale conservation, grassland protection and nature restoration. These projects can offer 30% of the overall solution to climate change, and Flowcarbon’s mission is in building the web3 market infrastructure to bring this about.

The Role

Flowcarbon is looking to hire an expert in existing nature-based carbon credit methodologies who is passionate about ecological restoration. This role can be full time or contract. You will work closely with the carbon team to de-risk projects through weighing in on the strength of potential crediting calculation methods and the realistic costs associated with on the ground activities. You will bring your depth of experience developing and validating nature-based carbon projects within existing and emerging certification structures to support carbon a project’s further advancement along the development pathway post-feasibility, and supporting the carbon team to innovate and streamline the development process through new partnerships.

Who You Are

A passionate and heart-centered professional with a deep love for nature and a desire to build a better future for generations to come.

University degree in finance, economics, resource management, forestry, agriculture, or related field.

At least 5-10 years of experience in forestry and agricultural land management carbon project development and certification with experience leading the creation of Verra and certification documentation and process. Bonus if experienced with Gold Standard, Plan Vivo, Climate Action Reserve, American Carbon Registry and/or other compliance market standards.

Ideal candidate has experience registering and receiving certification for REDD+ and ARR methodologies and bonus if experienced with additional methodologies including IFM, savannah/grasslands, blue carbon and agriculture.

Strong understanding of the geography specific project development organization landscape.

Established connections with consultants and technical experts in carbon credit certification

Experience in the preparation of project idea notes, project design documents and validation documents for nature-based carbon projects.

On the ground understanding of the realistic development costs (eg. planting, community engagement, government relations, operational costs) associated with each project type.

Fluent in English, with Spanish, Portuguese, French and additional languages as a strong advantage

Professional on the ground/governance experience in Latin America, Africa, or South-East Asia is an advantage.

What You’ll Be Doing

Scoping potential project investment opportunities

Assessing current project investment opportunities using available satellite imagery, project area forestry data, and guidance from the appropriate verification body and methodologies

Weighing in on assessment criteria for project investment

Assisting in project feasibility and business case development

Preparing projects for certification according to existing methodologies and standards

Liaising with existing standard and certification bodies to manage project certification

APPLY HERE