Carbon Trader, Flowcarbon – New York

About Us

Flowcarbon is a leading climate-tech company that operates at the intersection of carbon offsets and crypto. We are dedicated to building cutting edge web3 architecture needed to address major liquidity and efficiency challenges in the booming carbon offset market, thereby facilitating the flow of capital into projects that remove or reduce carbon from the atmosphere, like large-scale conservation, grassland protection and nature restoration. These projects can offer 30% of the overall solution to climate change, and Flowcarbon’s mission is in building the web3 market infrastructure to bring this about.

The Role

As Carbon Trader, you will execute appropriate trading strategies within the voluntary carbon market and manage the capital allocation of your trading positions to generate a positive return. You will work in close partnership with the Chief Crypto Officer to develop our carbon desk.

Who You Are

At least 2-3+ years of experience trading/brokering/selling carbon credits

Entrepreneurial mindset with a good P&L trading track record and sound understanding of the derivatives market

Strong commercial and negotiation skills

Experience in VCM (preferred) or European/California markets

Comfort in the Web3 space (preferred)

What You’ll Be Doing

Analyzing and trading in the voluntary carbon market

Assessing current/future carbon market trends and determining on-chain opportunities for our global carbon projects

Developing our carbon desk by building out a portfolio of clients in the voluntary markets

Advising internal and external stakeholders on opportunities and trends

Owning book of business and P&L

APPLY HERE