California bill to adopt public cap-and-trade banking metrics fails, reforms planned for linkage proposal

Published 20:39 on May 27, 2022 / Last updated at 20:39 on May 27, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California legislators on Thursday turned down a bill that would have added public banking metrics for compliance instruments in the WCI-linked carbon market, while lawmakers plan to further amend an act that would put offset usage underneath the state’s allowance budget in the event of future linkages.