(Updates with details on planned ex-post report on 2022 World Cup emissions)
UPDATE – NGO report casts doubt over Qatar football World Cup carbon neutral claims
The FIFA football World Cup to be held in Qatar in late 2022 aims to be the first to be carbon neutral, according to the event’s organisers, but a green group report published Tuesday argues that emissions may have been understated and the carbon credits used are unlikely robust enough.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.