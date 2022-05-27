Euro Markets: Midday update

Published 13:19 on May 27, 2022 / Last updated at 13:19 on May 27, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUAs traded broadly sideways throughout Friday morning at a less-than 0.5% change to the prior settlement as traders consolidated gains seen on Thursday on continued thin volume due to a period of public holiday across Europe.