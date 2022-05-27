Carbon Developer, Wilks Brothers – Fort Worth, Texas

Job Title: Carbon Developer
Business Unit, Department: DF Development
FLSA Status (Exempt/Non-Exempt): Exempt
Job Summary:
The Carbon Developer is a key member of the ESG team and will lead efforts in opportunity identification and business development through statistical analysis of carbon opportunities and creating partnerships at all levels of the carbon offset industry.
Primary Responsibilities:
- Use data across all areas of carbon credits (forestry, grazing, industrial, et cetera) in addition to knowledge of common practices in each area alongside statistical analysis to identify potential carbon offset projects.
- Drive expansion of carbon customer base and credit generating portfolio by proactively seeking out unrealized opportunities and building relationships with potential clients and partners (internal and external).
- Maintain expert level knowledge of the framework of carbon opportunities across all relevant industries and establish connections with key stakeholders in the carbon offset field including private and government entities.
- Research, draft, and present methods and procedures to support verification of projects as ideal for use in carbon offset activities.
- Identify and evaluate future acquisitions with potential for use in carbon offset activities including field audits and use of inventory databases.
- Proactively conduct research scientific aspects of carbon footprint reduction.
- Prepare project data reports and verification documentation; including use of external data and verifications to determine viability of data used in internal models.
Required Education, Experience, and Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in forestry, environmental sciences, or other related field of study.
- Three (3) years of experience in the carbon offset industry in a project management or similar capacity.
- Demonstrated management and leadership skills.
- Excellent teamwork and collaboration skills.
- Knowledge of ACR, CER, and VER protocols.
- Solid data analysis abilities, inclusive of statistical analysis and data modeling.
- Proficiency in forestry and land management practices is a plus.
- Advanced Microsoft Excel proficiency, VBA and/or relational database skills are a plus.
- Ability to effectively communicate with individuals at all levels, internal and external to the organization.
Other Requirements:
- Ability to travel up to 50%.
Applications should be sent to Jacqueline Curb <jacqueline.curb@wilksbrothers.com>