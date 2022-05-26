Brokers Vertis seeks new lead analyst as research head exits after decade with firm

Published 17:29 on May 26, 2022 / Last updated at 17:30 on May 26, 2022 / Bavardage, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Brokerage Vertis is looking for a new head of research after its chief analyst resigned after more than 10 years with the firm.