Head of Market Research and Analysis, Vertis – Brussels/Madrid/Budapest/Warsaw

At Vertis, our mission is to inspire and empower businesses to make the transition to a zero-carbon economy. We have been a pioneer in the carbon markets since 2001 and our drive is relentless to move the world towards a greener future. We help our clients to meet their carbon reduction and offsetting targets in regulated and non-regulated markets in Europe and globally.

The role can be based in any one of our hubs: Brussels, Madrid, Budapest or Warsaw.

The role reports into the Deputy CEO and is responsible in leading the Vertis’s Market Research and Analysis team, its strategy, and operations. The team acts as the leading point of intelligence for our business and commercial activities, internally and towards our clients. We are proud to be considered thought leaders on the market and we are looking for a high calibre individual who can carry and grow our reputation in this pivotal position.

About the Role and Core Responsibilities

Take overall responsibility for research and market analysis activities for the Vertis group. Primary focus: EU ETS. Additional focus is on other regulated and non-regulated business lines and products in Europe and globally.

Lead and manage the Research and Market Analysis team, its strategy, and operations across our hubs

Ensure actionable intelligence is provided for all market dependent client and commercial activities, ie. supporting daily market update calls with our Sales Traders

Organize and oversee your team’s operational activities – press and social media releases, newsletters, market updates, polls and surveys, EUA price forecasts

Support and collaborate with business development managers in evaluating potential new markets and business opportunities

Maintain and build Vertis’ thought leaderships role in the market by providing quality market intelligence across various channels, webinars and conference participations

Maintain contact with journalists and become our carbon market expert towards the press

Follow legislative changes in the European climate policy



We believe you will be great for this role if you have…

5+ years analyst experience in carbon, energy markets or related areas and passionate about environmental commodities

Strong understanding of global carbon market dynamics, EU ETS, voluntary carbon markets, and market-based environmental instruments.

Experience with price forecasting, trading, or a related discipline

Successful track record in remote team management

Key competencies: Structured, logical, data-driven, with attention to detail, and strong problem-solving skills Team-focused, open person with a can-do attitude and ability to learn from and share knowledge with others Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to convey sensitive information with tact and prudence. Can explain complex ideas in a cohesive and clear manner. Strong organizational, and multi-tasking skills, and an ability to thrive in a fast-paced work environment Adaptive and curious critical thinker. Willingness to deep dive into global markets, follow and interpret market events and critically apply them to business strategy Languages: English (native speaker or excellent command), additional languages are welcome

Professional user of Microsoft Office, Bloomberg and Eikon.

Advanced skills in Microsoft Excel (custom dashboards, pivot tables etc.)

Master level degree in Business, Economics, Finance, Sustainability or related degrees

Our benefits and perks

The opportunity to lead the Research and Market Analysis activities for a pioneer in carbon certificate trading as we expand across global markets

Your choice of location to be based in one of our hubs: Budapest, Brussels, Madrid, Warsaw

Work among a diverse team of passionate, and high-calibre individuals located across the world

Act as a knowledge-leader and opinion-shaper for Vertis, our peers, and our large client base

We have a hybrid and flexible work from office policy

Competitive base salary and bonuses

You can sleep well at night knowing you are helping the world towards a greener future

“Intrigued? We’d love to hear from you. Please click “apply” to submit your resume.

Vertis complies with all GDPR requirements, and we keep your personal data in our database for no more than 1 year. For more information on Vertis Environmental Finance, please visit vertis.com/jobs.