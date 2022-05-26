Manager, Government Engagement, Verra – Remote

Job Title: Manager, Government Engagement

Location: Remote – Worldwide (with significant overlap with US business hours)

Start Date: Immediately (or whenever the hiring manager wants this person to be brought onboard

Reports to: Director Stakeholder Engagement

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools and programs that credibly, transparently and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

— the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume. Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

— a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities. Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

— to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity. Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

Given significant developments in the global climate policy context, governmental entities are increasingly engaging in a variety of carbon policies and activities that provide opportunities for carbon markets and Verra’s standards. For these reasons, Verra is looking for a Manager, Government Engagement, to develop and administer activities of an educational and capacity-building nature for a wide range of governments.

A day with Verra’s collaborative Legal Policy and Markets might include…

Attending meetings with government officials and key market stakeholders to foster increased understanding and adoption of Verra’s standards.

Working with colleagues in communications, market relations, and market strategy to ensure the accuracy and delivery of key messages related to Verra’s offerings.

Engaging with Verra team members to share insights obtained about opportunities and needs for the use of Verra frameworks.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading…

Engaging with governments to educate them about environmental and social markets and how Verra’s standards can help them meet their climate and development aims.

Building the capacity of governmental stakeholders to access and use Verra’s standards, including by providing guidance and support and by organizing and delivering training events.

Supporting the engagement of the Legal, Policy and Markets Team with intergovernmental policy dialogues that channel finance, technology, and capacity to countries.

Reviewing public documents and policies to evaluate opportunities for Verra.

Preparing documents, presentations, and mailings to facilitate the interaction of the team with governments.

Representing Verra in regional, national, and local working groups to promote Verra’s services and develop market analysis.

You bring with you…

At least 6 years of demonstrated professional experience in climate policy, international negotiations, carbon markets implementation and practice, compliance markets, and/or other environmental or social markets.

Excellent networking and communication skills.

Strong organizational skills and discipline to be able to prioritize and work efficiently and effectively under deadlines with limited supervision.

Dynamic interpersonal skills, capable of maintaining a professional approach and demeanor in high-pressure situations.

Fluency in English; other languages are a plus.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Helping to develop and implement a strategy for Verra that establishes a solid role for Verra’s independent standards in both voluntary and compliance settings addressing climate change, sustainable development, and plastic pollution.

Working at the cutting edge of programs designed to drive finance towards high-impact activities that tackle the most pressing environmental and social issues of our day.

Expanding your network of professionals working on climate and sustainable development, including government officials, private-sector actors, NGOs, and others.

You will know you are successful, if…

Verra can effectively educate government about market-based solutions, including the appropriate use of both carbon and plastic credits, and the assessment of sustainable development contributions.

Verra’s programs are recognized in key markets around the world and considered to be of the highest level of rigor, integrity and workability.

Verra stakeholders consistently express positive feedback in respect of Verra’s management of its programs.

You will join a team…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, project developers, consultants, climate negotiators, researchers, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is USD $77,793 – $88,321, depending on experience.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO), comprising 22-30 days plus eleven floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

APPLY HERE

*Please add app.bamboohr.com to your contact list to ensure you receive emails from us*

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law.