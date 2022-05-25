The UK government has levied more than £27 million in new environmental fines, with the bulk related to compliance breaches under the EU ETS.
UK govt issues £27 mln in EU ETS non-compliance fines
UK govt issues £27 mln in EU ETS non-compliance fines

The UK government has levied more than £27 million in new environmental fines, with the bulk related to compliance breaches under the EU ETS.
