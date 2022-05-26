Ratings Manager, Technologies, Calyx Global – Remote

To apply, please submit your application together with an up-to-date CV to recruiting@calyxglobal.com.

About Calyx Global (www.calyxglobal.com)

Corporate climate neutrality claims are driving rapid growth in voluntary carbon markets (VCM), with expectations of orders of magnitude growth this decade and through to 2050. This will result in a significant increase in financing for carbon projects.

Making sure this growth translates into impact requires that the core instruments of carbon markets – carbon credits – deliver what they claim: real reductions or removals in GHG emissions and co-benefits to communities. Our mission is: Better Carbon Markets for the Planet and for People.

Calyx Global rates carbon credits on their Greenhouse Gas (GHG) integrity (the likelihood of credits representing one metric ton of removed or reduced CO2e emissions – as they are supposed to) and SDG impact (the substance behind claims carbon projects make with regard to impact on one or more of the UN Sustainable Development Goals).

We are developing and rolling out a SaaS platform that allows buyers, investors and traders/brokers of carbon credits to access independent information on the quality of credits they buy, use and trade. We are actively supporting a growing client base of companies engaging in the carbon space.

Calyx Global is a globally distributed organization with team members in the USA, Europe/UK, Africa and Asia.

The Position – Ratings Manager – Technologies

Currently we have various teams working on Calyx’s GHG Integrity Ratings for: (a) Nature-based crediting (forests, grassland management, etc.); and (b) Technologies (renewable energy, landfill gas, cookstoves, etc.). Both are seeing rapid growth in the marketplace. We are looking for a person to lead, manage and grow our GHG ratings for technologies. With a large volume of credits already being traded, and new technologies on the horizon particularly to capture and store carbon, we expect this to be a growing portfolio of ratings for Calyx.

The role is open to suitable candidates globally, with an expectation of regular communication with colleagues based in the USA and other geographies.

What you’ll do

Lead and coordinate the development of Calyx Ratings for various technologies, working with Calyx partners and experts

Manage and hire junior staff to assist with Calyx Ratings (data gathering, project assessments)

Work with the leadership team to ensure client delivery

Collaborate with the Software Engineering and Product Management teams on development of customer products

Provide input into the development of new products for clients

Develop “insights” for clients on trends in technology credits in the VCM

What we’re looking for

Mission-oriented person, someone who cares deeply about solving the climate crisis

Ability to multitask, identify priorities and project manage

Strong interpersonal skills

Knowledge of the VCM including common standards used and familiarity with carbon project documentation

People management experience preferred

Specific knowledge of various crediting types and their methodologies is preferred

What’s in it for You?

A role in shaping the future of carbon markets and nudging towards a bigger positive impact on climate, the planet and people

An opportunity to join Calyx Global at a foundational time, help set the direction of travel and co-create the culture, processes, systems, etc..

Competitive compensation and access to the company’s equity