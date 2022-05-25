Ratings Manager, Sustainable Development, Calyx Global – Remote

To apply, please submit your application together with an up-to-date CV to recruiting@calyxglobal.com.

About Calyx Global (www.calyxglobal.com)

Corporate climate neutrality claims are driving rapid growth in voluntary carbon markets (VCM), with expectations of orders of magnitude growth this decade and through to 2050. This will result in a significant increase in financing for carbon projects.

Making sure this growth translates into impact requires that the core instruments of carbon markets – carbon credits – deliver what they claim: real reductions or removals in GHG emissions and co-benefits to communities. Our mission is: Better Carbon Markets for the Planet and for People.

Calyx Global rates carbon credits on their Greenhouse Gas (GHG) integrity (the likelihood of credits representing one metric ton of removed or reduced CO2e emissions – as they are supposed to) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) impact (the substance behind claims carbon projects make with regard to impact on one or more of the UN Sustainable Development Goals).

We are developing and rolling out a SaaS platform that allows buyers, investors and traders/brokers of carbon credits to access independent information on the quality of credits they buy, use and trade. We are actively supporting a growing client base of companies engaging in the carbon space.

Calyx Global is a globally distributed organization with team members in the USA, Europe/UK, Africa and Asia.

The Position – Ratings Manager – Sustainable Development

We are looking for a person to lead and manage our SDG ratings. This is an important role for our company, as it speaks to half of our mission—improving the impact of markets for people living in and around project areas.

The role is open to suitable candidates globally, with an expectation of regular communication with colleagues based in the USA and other geographies.

What you’ll do

Manage team of eight project assessors

Recruit and train for junior positions

Coordinate with other Research and Analytics Managers to identify priority assessments

Act as secretariat for Calyx Global’s Independent SDG Impact Panel

Work to improve future iterations of the ratings framework

Develop communication materials that explain the purpose and value of the SDG ratings

What’s in it for You?

A role in shaping the future of carbon markets and nudging towards a bigger positive impact on climate, the planet and people

An opportunity to join Calyx Global at a foundational time, help set the direction of travel and co-create the culture, processes, systems, etc.

Competitive compensation and access to the company’s equity compensation plan

What we’re looking for

Strong interpersonal skills – You’ll be working with a diverse, international team that brings valuable insights to the SDG ratings.

Strong writing skills

Ability to multitask, identify priorities and project manage

At least one year of management experience

Willingness to learn – The voluntary carbon market is sprawling, complex, and fast-changing. We need people who are willing to admit what they don’t know and ask questions!

Experience with and knowledge of the VCM and/ or the SDGs preferred