Government Relations Manager, Gold Standard Foundation – UK, Germany, or Switzerland

ROLE PURPOSE

Following the adoption of the Paris Agreement, and more recently the adoption of guidance for market-based international cooperation under Article 6, governments across the world are increasingly turning to market-based solutions to help meet their national targets and the goals of the Paris Agreement. Gold Standard partners with governments in numerous ways, including as a delivery partner for grant-based programmes; a recognised standard within domestic carbon market schemes; and a strategic partner to promote and advocate for high-integrity approaches in environmental markets and sustainable finance. Our relationships with governments are expected to expand and deepen in the years ahead, not least as governments begin to cooperate internationally through Article 6.

Against this backdrop, Gold Standard is seeking a Government Relations Manager, to lead Gold Standard’s work and relationships with governments across the world.

WHAT WE DO

Gold Standard is a standards body and thought leader that promotes the best that can be achieved in climate and sustainable development projects. It was established in 2003 by WWF and other international NGOs as a best practice standard to ensure projects that reduced carbon emissions under the UN’s Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) also delivered sustainable development benefits. Today, our standard, ‘Gold Standard for the Global Goals’, can be used to measure, manage and maximise climate and sustainable development impacts in carbon markets, across corporate supply chains, and through sustainable finance investments to meet the Net Zero ambition of the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals. Certification against the standard provides the confidence that sustainable and climate impacts are achieved, measured, and verified, enabling credible impact reporting. ISEAL Code Compliant and backed by a broad NGO Supporter Network, Gold Standard has 2000+ projects underway in over 90 countries, creating billions of dollars of shared value from climate and development action worldwide.

OUR VALUES

PIONEERING

For almost 20 years, Gold Standard has shown how carbon finance can achieve its highest potential. We’ve created innovative new standards, programmes and tools that raise the bar for quality across a broader range of applications than carbon markets. We focus on those that have the most promise to contribute to our vision and mission, bringing them to market with the requisite planning and resources.

RIGOROUS

We build on our reputation for quality and rigour with more robust measurement of outcomes, stronger safeguards and greater impact across the Sustainable Development Goals. Our objective is to make rigour simpler and more achievable at scale.

COLLABORATIVE

We work with key partners who share our goals and complement our strengths. Our partnership strategy aims to move beyond working opportunistically as a delivery partner in favor of collaborating in long-term strategic synergy.

TRANSPARENT

We were established to bring confidence, trust, and accountability to carbon markets. We will continue to take strides to improve transparency in our own processes, in the broader market and in non-market mechanisms.

The Gold Standard Foundation is looking to build our team with exceptional people who are excited and driven to shape and deliver this ambition and uphold our values.

YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:

Acting as focal point for programmes funded by governments, working with a Programme Manager and other team members to ensure the effective and timely delivery of programmes. Managing ongoing and new relationships with governments and other related stakeholders to support the use of Gold Standard for the Global Goals within domestic and regional carbon market mechanisms and sustainable finance policies and programmes. Identifying opportunities to build new strategic partnerships with governments, whether through funded programmes, use of Gold Standard for the Global Goals or other means. Leading Gold Standard’s advocacy for high-integrity and high-impact approaches within international and national carbon market mechanisms and policy. Over time, this will expand to include broader sustainable finance policy. Representing Gold Standard publicly, including through participation in conferences, webinars and through publication of reports and opinion pieces.

Working with Gold Standard’s technical team and with other stakeholders to support the application of Gold Standard for the Global Goals within national mechanisms, policies, and approaches.

YOU WILL BRING TO THE ROLE:

At least three, and preferably five, years of recent experience in carbon markets, including at least a working understanding of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement

Experience working within, or with, national governments (desired)

Strong technical understanding of carbon crediting (essential) and good technical understanding of broader sustainable finance (desired)

Excellent written and verbal English communication skills, with additional languages a bonus

Strong inter-personal and relationship management skills

Ability to manage multiple competing priorities and deliver outputs on time

A team player who will productively and collaboratively engage with colleagues at different levels of seniority within and outside Gold Standard.

Alignment with and commitment to Gold Standard’s vision and mission.

YOU WILL HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO LEARN AND GROW BY:

Working with government officials and other stakeholders across the world, with some international travel expected.

Working within an internationally leading environmental standard at the cutting edge of climate and sustainable development action.

Managing the delivery of diverse grant-based programmes, requiring innovative thinking, stakeholder engagement and programme management.

Building a broad partner network across government, international organisations, businesses and other stakeholder groups.

WHAT WE OFFER:

The salary range for this role will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Other benefits to working at Gold Standard include:

A mission-driven organisation working at the leading edge of climate and sustainability

Rewarding work in a dynamic non-profit environment

A collaborative workplace within a multicultural team

An ambitious, agile and flexible environment

CLOSING DATE & APPLICATION

Applications for this role will close on Sunday 12th June 2022. Successful candidates will be contacted for an interview.

Please submit a 1-page cover letter explaining why you want to work for the Gold Standard and a CV through our recruitment portal.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES

Gold Standard provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We are dedicated to an inclusive culture and we strive to create a workplace where teams of people with diverse backgrounds, characteristics, perspectives, ideas and experiences work together.

We welcome applications from individuals of all genders, ages, sexual orientations, nationalities, races, background, religions, beliefs, ability status, and all other diversity characteristics.